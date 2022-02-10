General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said, “We must be ready to respond to any misadventure with full force.”

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said this while attending the Colonel Commandant Ceremony at Ordnance Centre in Malir Karachi.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday said that General Bajwa installed Major General Syed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of Ordnance Corps.

Read more: ‘India of Gandhi and Nehru is being overtaken by the Hindutva mindset’

The COAS lauded the Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from the Ordnance corps attended the ceremony.

Gen Bajwa also visited PAF Air War College Institute in Karachi. Addressing the participants of the 35th Air War Course, he appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements, the statement said.

The COAS urged the officers to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage. He said that “We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary,” the army chief reiterated.