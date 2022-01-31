Everything you need to know about Janet Jackson’s baby daddy Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson’s most recent narrative shed light on her child, Eissa Al Mana, and child’s daddy Wissam Al Mana.

The two had been having a fight in court for the custody of the child, the consequences of which are hazy to date. The narrative additionally revealed insight into their life and marriage.

Simultaneously, the vocalist thought about her past relationships and how they completely changed her.

As detailed by The Sun, Janet’s child daddy Wissam is the chief overseer of the privately-run company the Al Mana Group. The family possesses almost 55 organizations and one of them claims all the McDonald’s outlets that are there in Qatar.

According to the power source, Wissam is answerable for ignoring retail activities abroad for brands like Harvey Nichols, Hermes, Stella McCartney, and Armani.

Wissam assumed the responsibility for the business after his dad died. Citing the business magnate, the power source notes him saying: “My father passed away when I was quite young, and I felt that it was my duty to pick up the flag and to continue the ¬business — and try to continue the legacy and the family name. It’s in our blood, we’re merchants. When I was a child, I looked at my father’s passport and his occupation said Merchant”.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wissam has an expected total assets of $1 billion. Wissam began working for his privately-owned company just after he moved on from school.

From that point forward, with the work of him and his relatives, the organization has figured out how to fill in size. Right from land to car dispersion and administrations, the Al Mana Group has been spreading its business in various areas.

Prior to wedding Wissam, Janet was hitched to James DeBarge and René Elizondo Jr. both the relationships didn’t work for long.

Talking about her relationship with James, Janet said: “I don’t know, maybe it’s this person in me that wants to help people. Subconsciously, when it comes to relationships, somehow I’m attracted to people that use drugs.”