Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 11:11 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Facebook co-workers now ‘Metamates’ as image evolves

AFP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 11:11 am
facebook

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg laid out revamped company values Tuesday, urging workers to be “Metamates” who treat one another with respect and look to the future.

Zuckerberg shared his note to employees on his Facebook page, the revamped credo coming on the heels of the internet giant being renamed Meta in October.

“As we build the next chapter of our company as Meta, we just updated the values that guide our work,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Facebook last reworked its professed values in 2007, according to the company’s co-founder and chief.

An ethic of “move fast and break things” from Facebook’s early days has evolved into simply “move fast” as a team to deliver innovations.

Meta’s new credo also calls for being direct, but respectful to colleagues, collaborating as “Metamates.”

“Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“It’s about taking care of our company and each other.”

The stated values also call for focusing on the long-term and building “awesome things.”

The notion of Zuckerberg urging employees to be Metamates in a morale-building pitch was promptly mocked on Twitter.

Some joked that the word sounded better suited to a bad dating app, or even to sailors on a ship in troubled waters.

Read more: Facebook opens virtual world app to public, inching toward metaverse

“Metamates report to the Metatorium for a Metameeting,” read one of the many quips fired off on Twitter.

Others portrayed it as part of an effort to divert attention away from problems at Facebook.

Critics have derided Facebook’s rebrand as an attempted distraction from an avalanche of damaging revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The “Facebook Papers” showed that company executives knew of their sites’ potential for harm on numerous fronts, including the uncontrolled spread of hate speech in developing countries as well as Instagram’s impact on teen mental health.

“For those of us living in the present, @Meta Facebook isn’t ‘nicing us to death’, Haugen said in a tweet Tuesday.

“Facebook must recognize the damage they are causing today, not pivot to the @Meta-verse and never look back.”

Read More

19 hours ago
Everything You Need to Know About the Global Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro Variants

In January, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced the introduction of the GT2...
20 hours ago
Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Realme has announced the Realme 9 Pro that now sit at the...
20 hours ago
Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison

Xiaomi has released a new low-cost handset for the Asian market, the...
21 hours ago
The WhatsApp Contact List UI is Reverting to the Previous Version

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, just added a new layout for...
21 hours ago
Soon, Android phones will be able to run Windows 11

At first appearance, Android 13 does not appear to be a significant...
24 hours ago
Red Cross says cyberattack was 'criminal'

GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that last month's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
3 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
8 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
accountability
11 mins ago
Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the...
22 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600