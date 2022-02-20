Failure to milk livestock industry

Despite having massive potential in the livestock sector, Pakistan is far behind other countries when it comes to the export of it due to unnecessary hurdles. There are a lot of animals being produced locally which are in great demand nationally and abroad. However, no attention is being paid towards this due to bureaucratic and other such hurdles. Farmers are not facilitated in exporting animals and are also not provided with the facilities that are required for rearing animals. Additionally, necessary medication for the treatment of animals isn’t widely available which lead to health concerns in the animals being farmed. These concerns are further exacerbated by the capacity issues of veterinary doctors.

Currently, Pakistan’s livestock exports stand at $11.7 million, while its imports amount to $19.21 million. According to the official figures of Federal Ministry of Commerce, the country imported a total of 669,598 animals worth $19,213,000 during the 2020 to 2021 fiscal year, while 35,645,851 animals worth $11,782,000 were exported from the country during the same period. Likewise a total of 979,176 animals were imported to Pakistan with the cost of $18,424,000 in 2019-20. Meanwhile Pakistan exported a total of 11,910,313 animals against a cost of approximately $5666,000 during this time.

Pakistan’s failure to exploit is potential in the export of livestock could be gauged through the fact that local breed of Punjab Sahiwal cow, which is solely indigenous to the province, has been registered in the name of India which now has patent rights over it. This patent could have easily been obtained by Pakistan had it tried to do so.

While speaking to Bol News Moaawiz-ur-Rehman, a cow farmer who runs a farmhouse in Taxila called the Cattle and Fowl Club Taxila, maintained that the government is not supportive at all when the matter of exporting of livestock from Pakistan is concerned. Rehman further revealed that despite being contacted by multiple potential customers from abroad, he avoids selling Aseel roosters or cattle to them as he would have to endure massive tax issues and bureaucratic hurdles during the transaction. He stated that due to these hurdles Pakistan is not only losing its rights over some breeds of animals but is also wasting opportunities to earn foreign exchange, which is badly required at the moment in the country. He said due to issues in export of livestock Pakistan could not register some of its local breeds internationally. “It ironic that India registered the Sahiwal cow against its name while the truth is that it is purely a Pakistani breed. Same is the case with Bully dog which is another local breed but it is not registered on the name of Pakistan as India got it registered first,” he lamented.

However, the issues are not limited to export of livestock only. According to Rehman said that the country faces issues specifically pertaining to animal welfare and health. The facility of veterinary hospitals at the Tehsil level do not provide adequate medicines and veterinary doctors are generally incapable of point out accurate the medical issues faced by specific species of birds. He further revealed that those seeking to import medicines from abroad also face issues. In some cases the expiry dates of medicines is tempered with and sold to famers whose livestock greatly suffer as a result. He maintained that even today a cow in Pakistan produces only 10 to 12 litres of milk in a day while cows are producing more than 100 litres of milk in some countries per day. “Pakistan produces milk which is rated as A-2 and doctors worldwide recommend this sort of milk for human consumption. On the other hand the cows of other countries produce milk which is rated A-1 which is rated not fit for human consumption. Unfortunately we have been failing to grab opportunities which lie in the livestock industry. The government should form a body which interacts with farmers to hear their grievances so that these issues are be addressed,” he said.

Similarly a rabbit farmer, Muhammad Mubashir Iqbal, who owns a rabbit farm in Mansehra, revealed that when he began rabbit farming he faced issues regarding medicines for treating rabbits. When he sought the help of the government in this regard none was given to him despite the fact that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also runs a farmhouse in Balakot called the Jaba Sheep Farm which also deals in breeds of Angora rabbits. Following this Iqbal set up his own research centre in Jaba Mansehra to deal with his rabbits’ medical issues. “The concerned doctors had no idea as how to treat the rabbits. Actually they had put the rabbits in the research institute in the ideal environment but others in their individual capacities could not afford ideal environment,” he said.

He further revealed that there are a lot taxes and duties on the export of this breed of rabbit which is not commercially viable for the famers. “I have been getting demands of Angora rabbits from a lot of countries including Afghanistan, France and Sri Lanka but I did not make deals in this connection as I can’t afford to do so under the current duty structure,” he said. The farmer maintained that initially rabbit farming began in Pakistan for wool production but nothing has been done yet to make things out of rabbit wool products by the government. “I personally gathered some rabbit wool and manufactured some shawls out of it. However, commercially it is not viable unless the government provides support to the farmers,” he said.

Iqbal said that it seems as if the government, after initiating rabbit farming, has forgotten what to do next to promote its trade or to make value added products of the wool which is generated from Angora rabbits.

Currently Jaba Sheep Farm and the National Agriculture Research Centre in Islamabad are dealing with rabbit farming and conducting research in this regard. Recently a project was also initiated by the government in Gilgit Baltistan regarding rabbit farming.