Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification in IHC

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:03 pm
Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification in IHC

PTI leader Faisal Vawda—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Tuesday has challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision that disqualified him for life in a dual nationality case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Vawda has filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court seeking annulment of the Election Commission’s decision of disqualification dated February 9, 2022.

The petition contends that the ECP was not empowered to rule on disqualification and the decision has no legal status.

Read more: ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda over concealment of dual nationality

The appeal also said that the ECP did not meet the legal requirements in its disqualification decision.

Advocate Wasim Sajjad has filed the plea on behalf of the PTI leader in the Islamabad High court.

The short order announced by the ECP on February 9th declared that the vote Vawda cast in the Senate polls held on March 10 as a member of the NA was also “invalid” as he submitted a “false affidavit” when submitting nomination papers.

The decision was given after as many as 23 hearings for nearly two years. The disqualification case registered against Senator Vawda on the plea of Qadir Mandokhail, Mian Faisal and Mian Asif Mahmood was first heard on February 3, 2020. The decision on the case was reserved for December 23, 2021.

Read more: One more PTI wicket down, Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

The petitioners maintained that Vawda did not declare his US citizenship in his nomination papers on a Karachi national assembly seat. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court gave a deadline of two months to the Election Commission to give a decision on the case. It maintained that it could not disqualify Faisal Vawda as he already resigned from his NA seat earlier.

However, the IHC remarked, “There are consequences of submitting a false affidavit according to the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”, adding that the ECP should decide what to do about Faisal Vawda’s alleged false affidavit.

Read more: “Can’t disqualify Faisal Vawda as he already resigned from NA”, declares IHC

Vawda gave his resignation from his National Assembly seat in March 2021. The PTI legislator also filed a petition before the Sindh High Court to adjourn the ECP’s decision on his disqualification case.

Read More

2 hours ago
Dr Asim Hussain's likely third term as SHEC head challenged in high court

Roshan Baroro of Sindh United Party (SUP) on Thursday challenged a proposal...
3 hours ago
Peshawar BRT receives International Gold Standard Award

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has achieved yet another laurel by...
3 hours ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
3 hours ago
Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the...
4 hours ago
President confers 'Hilal-e-Pakistan' award on Bill Gates

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred the Award of 'Hilal-e-Pakistan'...
5 hours ago
Entire nation in coma over increase in petrol price: Yousaf Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
5 mins ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew raises safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew's ideas for alternative lodgings following the...
Ghost Shark
7 mins ago
Newly born ‘Ghost Shark’ baby spotted by scientists

At a depth of 1.2 kilometres off the east coast of New...
Bill Gates
14 mins ago
How wealthy is Bill Gates in comparison to Pakistan?

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has visited Pakistan for the first time....
20 mins ago
Murad says no nefarious drive stops him from speaking against corruption & corrupt people

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has vowed to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600