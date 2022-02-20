Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm
Fake news now unbailable criminal offence with imprisonment of five years: Farogh Naseem

Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem announced on Sunday that a presidential ordinance has been issued according to which fake news will now be an unbailable criminal offence with imprisonment of as many as five years

In a press conference, the law minister said that an amendment in the existing Pakistan Electronic Crime Act (PECA) has been drafted by Babar Awan, adding that media has gained a significant role in modern times and journalism is state’s fourth pillar.

“Fake news was spread on the premier’s personal life, former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was subjected to lewd language and now divorce of the first lady is being run,” he said. “The new law does not infringe on any liberty. Media is free to criticise but it should not spread fake news.”

This act is not in conflict with the constitution, adding that nowhere in the constitution it is permissible to spread fake news.

“Fake news adversely impacts society. To bar fake news it was important to bring this legislation. With this ordinance, fake news will become an unbailable offence, with imprisonment of five years,” he said.

The law minister said that the courts will be mandated to wrap up the trial in six months and if extended relevant high court can explanation on it. “If the judge could not satisfy the high court with his answer, action can be taken against them,” he said.

