Fakhar Zaman into top 10 of ICC Men’s ODI batter’s Rankings

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan and Joe Root of England have entered the top ten of the ICC Men’s ODI batter’s Rankings.

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan and Joe Root of England have entered the top ten of the ICC Men’s ODI batter’s Rankings.

Rohit Sharma drew closer to Virat Kohli after his half-century in the first One-Day International against the West Indies.

After the first ODI against India, West Indies batter Shai Hope lost points and fell out of the top ten rankings.

Jatinder Singh of Oman, who made a century in the opening match of the UAE series, which was part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to enter the top 100.

In League 2, Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer with 594 runs in 23 games.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are still at the top of the standings, but Rohit Sharma, who has 807 rating points, is closing up on Virat Kohli, who has 828.

There were no other changes in the top ten rankings. Jason Holder, who hit a half-century against India, climbed four spots in the all-rounder rankings to the top 20.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com