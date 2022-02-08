Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his love lady Shibani

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot on February 21

Actor Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his lady Shibani and disclosed that she is going to be his forever co-traveller.

The cutest couple in the town is all set to register their marriage this month and never miss a chance to express their love for each other.

Akhtar, while taking to his Instagram, shared two pictures of the love of his life and captioned, “Forever co-traveller”.

Shibani could be seen covering her face with a black mask while her hair tied in a high messy bun.

The to-be-bride took no time to praise the Sky is Pink actor on his post.

She responded, “My forever fav in everything”

The couple has been dating for quite some time and as their bond grew stronger they decided to go for a wedding ceremony.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Farhan and Shibani will be registering their marriage on February 21 and they will take formal vows to be partners for life.