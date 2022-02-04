Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 02:27 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Farhan Akhtar will be tying knot with the love of his life this month!

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 02:27 pm

After the big fat wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, its turn for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani’s wedding that is going to take place this month.

The duo was dating for quite some time and as their bond grew stronger they both decided to go for a wedding.

Farhan Akhtar girlfriend Shibani

The Sky is Pink star and Shibani Dandekar applied for marriage registration earlier in January and it will take place by the end of this month.

Read more: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s rumored wedding

The couple after their marriage registration will go for a celebration at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Keeping the covid-19 situation into consideration, the couple has opted for a simple and intimate ceremony with people from their inner circle.

Pinkvilla reported about the wedding preparations that the wedding planners are day and night working to adorn the event and the invites have been sent out yet.

Read more: Wedding bells for Farhan Akhtar, Shibani in February this year

On the work front, Akhtar is all set for his directorial comeback with Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Read More

5 hours ago
Kiran Tabeir responded to the trend of 'Fizza & Shiza' from drama Judwaa

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from drama Judwaa, have been trending on...
6 hours ago
Genelia & Riteish reveal the first look of their upcoming comedy thriller

The most beloved couple of Bollywood Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh had been...
15 hours ago
Nimra Khan lovely voice astounds fans, watch video

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan is undeniably a great performer who has acquired...
15 hours ago
Dakota Johnson to star in Madame Web in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe

Dakota Johnson is all geared up to appear in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The...
16 hours ago
4 men charged after overdose death of Michael K. Williams

Four men have been charged members of a drug distribution crew that delivered...
16 hours ago
Dave Portnoy accused of sexual abuse by three more women

Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool Sports, said that he intends to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

imf
4 mins ago
IMF chief says no alternative to Argentina deal

WASHINGTON: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said there was no...
7 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif’s health card also ready, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Friday said former prime minister...
labour reform
8 mins ago
Spain govt salvages key labour reform demanded by Brussels

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez managed to secure last-minute backing for...
amazon
9 mins ago
Amazon holiday quarter profit doubles

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon on Thursday reported its profit doubled to $14 billion...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600