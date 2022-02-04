Farhan Akhtar will be tying knot with the love of his life this month!

After the big fat wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, its turn for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani’s wedding that is going to take place this month.

The duo was dating for quite some time and as their bond grew stronger they both decided to go for a wedding.

The Sky is Pink star and Shibani Dandekar applied for marriage registration earlier in January and it will take place by the end of this month.

Read more: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s rumored wedding

The couple after their marriage registration will go for a celebration at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Keeping the covid-19 situation into consideration, the couple has opted for a simple and intimate ceremony with people from their inner circle.

Pinkvilla reported about the wedding preparations that the wedding planners are day and night working to adorn the event and the invites have been sent out yet.

Read more: Wedding bells for Farhan Akhtar, Shibani in February this year

On the work front, Akhtar is all set for his directorial comeback with Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.