Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:03 pm

Farrukh Habib seeks scrutiny of accounts of all political parties

Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib. Image: Radio Pakistan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said that the accounts of all political parties should be scrutinized in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court and the law of the land.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he said PTI would stand with the process of accountability and would not allow the opposition to escape under any circumstances.

He requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to expedite the process of scrutiny of the accounts of the PPP and PML-N, said Radio Pakistan.

Last month, Habib had asked the ECP to activate a scrutiny committee at the earliest to investigate the funding of all political parties, including PPP and PML-N.

Read more: PML-N, PPP maintain secret bank accounts to legalise black money: Farrukh Habib

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he had said that ECP should resolve this issue in line with the decision of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the minister had said that Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif, who will have to return to Pakistan to face accountability cases.

Habib had said that the PTI government came into power through the votes of the masses and will complete its constitutional tenure.

1 hour ago
FIA Lahore director requests DG to cancel transfers of sugar inquiry team members

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Director DIG Dr Muhammad Rizwan on...
1 hour ago
SC dismisses Rao Anwar plea to remove his name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed former Senior...
2 hours ago
NDMA issues rain, thunderstorm alert

The National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert about...
2 hours ago
Sheikh Rashid terms Nawaz Sharif as the 'most unfortunate' leader in the world

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday termed Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz...
2 hours ago
PPP not sincere in devolution as it will weaken its power: Khawaja Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izhar said on Wednesday that...
3 hours ago
Indian forces martyr another Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The killing spree in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues...

Recent News

tonga covid-19
6 mins ago
More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nationwide lockdown

SUVA - Tonga reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the...
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
17 mins ago
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 6,047 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more...
WhatsApp
17 mins ago
WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature may be extended to more than two days

WhatsApp is apparently working on increasing the time limit for the 'Delete...
Pakistan lauds China's meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic
24 mins ago
Pakistan lauds China’s meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: It is highly admirable that China has made meticulous arrangements for...
