Farrukh Habib seeks scrutiny of accounts of all political parties

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said that the accounts of all political parties should be scrutinized in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court and the law of the land.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he said PTI would stand with the process of accountability and would not allow the opposition to escape under any circumstances.

He requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to expedite the process of scrutiny of the accounts of the PPP and PML-N, said Radio Pakistan.

Last month, Habib had asked the ECP to activate a scrutiny committee at the earliest to investigate the funding of all political parties, including PPP and PML-N.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he had said that ECP should resolve this issue in line with the decision of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the minister had said that Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif, who will have to return to Pakistan to face accountability cases.

Habib had said that the PTI government came into power through the votes of the masses and will complete its constitutional tenure.