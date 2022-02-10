Farrukh rejects claims about PTI MPs’ contacts with opposition

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib speaking a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.-Photo/APP

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday rejected the claims made by opposition leaders regarding some PTI parliamentarians being in contact with them.

Had the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) members of parliament (MPs) been in contact with the opposition parties then how the bill regarding the State Bank of Pakistan got passed, he said while addressing a news conference.

Farrukh questioned the absence of opposition leaders from the Senate and the National Assembly on the day when crucial legislation was carried out.

“Such claims are baseless and ridiculous,” he remarked while rubbishing the opposition leaders’ assertions of the PTI MPs being in their contact.

Farrukh said the government was ready to neutralize the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition should rather keep an eye on their own MPs, who used to remain absent from the Parliament on the day when crucial legislative bills were taken up.

Whenever there was an anti-government move, he said, the opposition always claimed to be fully prepared, but ironically, rifts were developed between them (opposition) gradually.

The minister said the opposition’s move of no-trust was bound to fail due to their infighting.

He said the notion about a rift between the government and its coalition partners was totally wrong as “our allies stood by us in the past and will continue to do so in future”.

There were always challenges for a coalition government, but the PTI was taking all-out steps to remove the grievances of its allies, he added.

Farrukh also lashed at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar for constantly seeking adjournments from the courts in their corruption cases.

He said Maryam’s father Nawaz Sharif had bought four flats in London from the laundered money in 1990s, but denied their ownership.