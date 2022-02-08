Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Fashion Designer thought no one would wear her pantsuit, then see what happened

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:01 pm
Fashion

The most unexpected of clothing frequently become fashionable in the world of fashion. Although certain items may not appear appealing on the hanger, they shine brightly when worn. Even if the clothing item looks to be “not very fashion acceptable,” a craftsman’s eye is required to determine which piece has the potential to shine.

This trend is illustrated in an Instagram video published by Doh Tak Keh, a clothing manufacturer. The brand’s embroiderer, Zuber, stated, “She was like oh my god I can never wear that and I was like let me show you

Read more: Pakistani designer HSY features in ‘VOGUE’ 

As he shows off a multicoloured pantsuit set in the entertaining reel, As Qveen Herby’s song “Abracadabra” plays in the background, the film cuts to numerous celebrities wearing the same pantsuit set, including Swara Bhaskar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Alaya F.

Despite Juhi Melwani’s reservations, the Madrasee blazer and pants have become the label’s best-selling items. According to the brand’s website, the suit is made of biodegradable lyocell and azo-free chemical dye. From XXS to XXXL, the outfit is offered in a variety of sizes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DOH TAK KEH (@doh_tak_keh)

Users have given the clip over 2 lakh likes and a lot of nice remarks. Many netizens responded to the post with positive comments and referred to the embroider’s faith in the garment, despite the label’s founder’s doubts.

A user said in the comment section, “Love this piece. Looks good on all the talents.”

Another user stated, “I would totally wear that.”

And another user said, “Love to the see the people behind these.. and kudos to his vision..#Respect.”

Read More

16 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
17 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...
17 hours ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile's neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
18 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
18 hours ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nail
1 min ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
8 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
13 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
14 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600