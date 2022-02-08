The most unexpected of clothing frequently become fashionable in the world of fashion. Although certain items may not appear appealing on the hanger, they shine brightly when worn. Even if the clothing item looks to be “not very fashion acceptable,” a craftsman’s eye is required to determine which piece has the potential to shine.

This trend is illustrated in an Instagram video published by Doh Tak Keh, a clothing manufacturer. The brand’s embroiderer, Zuber, stated, “She was like oh my god I can never wear that and I was like let me show you“

As he shows off a multicoloured pantsuit set in the entertaining reel, As Qveen Herby’s song “Abracadabra” plays in the background, the film cuts to numerous celebrities wearing the same pantsuit set, including Swara Bhaskar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Alaya F.

Despite Juhi Melwani’s reservations, the Madrasee blazer and pants have become the label’s best-selling items. According to the brand’s website, the suit is made of biodegradable lyocell and azo-free chemical dye. From XXS to XXXL, the outfit is offered in a variety of sizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOH TAK KEH (@doh_tak_keh)

Users have given the clip over 2 lakh likes and a lot of nice remarks. Many netizens responded to the post with positive comments and referred to the embroider’s faith in the garment, despite the label’s founder’s doubts.

A user said in the comment section, “Love this piece. Looks good on all the talents.”

Another user stated, “I would totally wear that.”

And another user said, “Love to the see the people behind these.. and kudos to his vision..#Respect.”