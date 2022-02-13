Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Bold Desk

13th Feb, 2022. 09:22 am
Fashion Killas – Celebrity Couples Edition

Love may be in the air, but style is in their blood. Here are some of the most fashion-forward duos of the entertainment world

Celebrity Couples
  • Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

The couple grabbed everyone’s attention with not just their proposal but also the matching custom suits they attended the LSAs in. The iconic cape that Iqra donned was hand-painted to represent their love by designer Ali Xeeshan.

 

  • Sarwat Gillani and Fahad Mirza

Always their elegant fashionable selves, the duo know how to combine grace and style in every look they pull off.

 

  • Fatima Hasan and Azam Khan

The super model has gone Instagram famous for her elusive fashion statements and her husband has always been by her side in elegant looks or behind the camera, filming Hasan’s elegant looks!

 

  • Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

The couple oozes out high fashion keeping it chic yet cozy at the same time. Khan’s brown coat and Taimoor’s bold rust shirt under his black coat are the highlight of their look.

 

  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Our very own Serena Vanderwoodsen always keeps it high fashion in real life with her husband Ryan Reynolds following her lead.

 

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend go all out when they’re on the red carpet. From glitzy gowns to velvet suits, it’s hard to find a more polished pair.

 

  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could be Generation Z’s Kimye. The two are edgy, trendy and always down to mix Fashion Nova with Balenciaga.

 

  • Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The stars are known for creating a statement regardless of the occasion. There are no rules when it comes to formality for this pair.

 

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Always adopting crazy fashion feats, and always donning luxury brands, this duo only bring out the wild side in each other.

 

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Black and the various shades of grey that Joe Jonas and Sohpie Turner are sporting is some serious business, one that celebrities can take notes from on colour coordinating subtly.

