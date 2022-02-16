Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 12:11 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Fawad Chaudhry says PPP still believes in ‘Marxism’

APP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 12:11 pm
Information Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC's verdict on devolution of powers

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had destroyed the national institutions by introducing wrong policies and it was still preaching ‘Marxism.’

Chaudhry took to Twitter and said PPP’s senior leader Raza Rabbani was of the view that no airline other than Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) should be allowed to operate flights in the country.

“These people [PPP leaders] are still stuck in Marxism.”

Had the PPP in 1970 not adopted the nationalization policy, the minister said, Pakistan would have been a world economic power today.

Chaudhry continued that advice of such so-called intellectuals destroyed the national institutions in Pakistan.

Earlier, Fawad had said that the PML-N and the PPP had no agenda or programme.

Read more: With superficial leaderships, PML-N, PPP have no agenda, claims Fawad Chaudhry

In a tweet, he had said that merely criticism does not bring the opposition parties any success as there should also be an alternative agenda to attract people.

The minister had said that instead of having a desire to remove the government, the two parties need to present their proposals about reforms.

Read More

11 hours ago
Post-arrest bail plea of PTM’s MNA Ali Wazir dismissed

Anti-Terrorism Court-X (ATC-X), Karachi, on Tuesday dismissed the application for post-arrest bail...
11 hours ago
Bilawal green-lights route plan of ‘Awami March’

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the route...
12 hours ago
Petrol price increased by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs159.86

The PTI government has again increased petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) product...
12 hours ago
Fawad advises Bilawal, Maryam to first contest mayorship polls

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has advised Pakistan Peoples...
14 hours ago
MQM supremo acquitted of terror charges by London Court

MQM supremo and founder has been acquitted of terror charge by London...
15 hours ago
Formulation of separate judicial system for Overseas Pakistanis approved by cabinet: Fawad

The Federal Cabinet has approved formulation of a separate judicial system for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

palestine
6 mins ago
Palestine adds 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

RAMALLAH/GAZA - The Palestinian territories on Tuesday reported 3,648 new COVID-19 cases...
malaysia
13 mins ago
Malaysia reports 22,133 new COVID-19 infections, 31 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 22,133 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
17 mins ago
FIA cyber wing arrests Journalist Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency’s cybercrime wing arrested senior journalist Mohsin Baig...
mongolia
18 mins ago
Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 459,368 after 834 new...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600