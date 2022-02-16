Fawad Chaudhry says PPP still believes in ‘Marxism’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had destroyed the national institutions by introducing wrong policies and it was still preaching ‘Marxism.’

Chaudhry took to Twitter and said PPP’s senior leader Raza Rabbani was of the view that no airline other than Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) should be allowed to operate flights in the country.

رضاربانی فرماتے ہیںPIA کے علاوہ کسی ائیر لائین کو اندرون ملک پروازوں کی اجازت نہیں ہونی چاہئےیہ لوگ ابھی تک مارکسزم میں پھنسےہوئےہیں اگر پیپلزپارٹی نے1970 کی دھائ میں نیشللائزئشن نہ کی ہوتی آج ہم عالمی اقتصادی طاقت ہوتے،ایسے بزرجمہرہی تھےجن کے مشوروں نے ملکی اداروں کابیڑہ غرق کیا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 16, 2022

“These people [PPP leaders] are still stuck in Marxism.”

Had the PPP in 1970 not adopted the nationalization policy, the minister said, Pakistan would have been a world economic power today.

Chaudhry continued that advice of such so-called intellectuals destroyed the national institutions in Pakistan.

Earlier, Fawad had said that the PML-N and the PPP had no agenda or programme.

Read more: With superficial leaderships, PML-N, PPP have no agenda, claims Fawad Chaudhry

In a tweet, he had said that merely criticism does not bring the opposition parties any success as there should also be an alternative agenda to attract people.

The minister had said that instead of having a desire to remove the government, the two parties need to present their proposals about reforms.