Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 02:24 pm
Fawad, Faisal pay tribute to Captain Haider martyred in Sibi IBO

Shaeed Captain Haide

Shaeed Captain Haider. Image: Twitter

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Faisal Javed Khan has paid rich tribute to Captain Haider, who was martyred in Sibi while fighting against terrorists.

In a tweet on Monday, Chaudhry said that the entire nation was indebted to the martyrdom of Captain Haider.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan also took to Twitter and said, “The pride of Pakistan – our youth! Tribute to Captain Haider Abbas Shaheed. Salute to all the mothers, who put their loved ones in the field for the sake of their religion and beloved homeland.”

“Salute to their courage, who embed the unbearable pain of separation from their sons and daughters in their chests.”

On Sunday, at least five terrorists were killed after security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, said Radio Pakistan.

According to ISPR, the terrorists included Habib Nawaz, Waheed Ullah, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Ullah while the identification of the fifth terrorist was in progress.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists which included sub-machine guns, hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds.

Read more: Security forces recover huge quantity of weapons, ammunition in South Waziristan IBO

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Meanwhile, Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed embraced shahadat during an intense fire-fight.

