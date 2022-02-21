Fawad, Faisal pay tribute to Captain Haider martyred in Sibi IBO

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Faisal Javed Khan has paid rich tribute to Captain Haider, who was martyred in Sibi while fighting against terrorists.

In a tweet on Monday, Chaudhry said that the entire nation was indebted to the martyrdom of Captain Haider.

پاکستان کے ایک اور بیٹے نے سبّی میں جان پاکستان پر وار دی، کیپٹن حیدر نے حیدر کرارࣿ کی روائت پر عمل کرتے ہوئے اس جوان کی شہادت قوم پر ایک اور بیٹے کا احسان ہے۔۔۔سلام pic.twitter.com/IhMwVff2Mv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 21, 2022

Senator Faisal Javed Khan also took to Twitter and said, “The pride of Pakistan – our youth! Tribute to Captain Haider Abbas Shaheed. Salute to all the mothers, who put their loved ones in the field for the sake of their religion and beloved homeland.”

“Salute to their courage, who embed the unbearable pain of separation from their sons and daughters in their chests.”

فخر پاکستان-ہمارے جوان!

کیپٹن حیدر عباس شہید کو خراج تحسین –

ان تمام ماؤں کو سلام جو اپنے جگر گوشوں کو اپنے دین,اپنے وطن عزیز کے واسطےمیدان میں اتار دیتی ہیں۔ انکےحوصلےکو سلام جنہوں نے بیٹے بیٹیوں کی جدائی کا ناقابل برداشت درد اپنے سینے میں

پوست کرلیا- pic.twitter.com/onetDqaQQO — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 21, 2022

On Sunday, at least five terrorists were killed after security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, said Radio Pakistan.

According to ISPR, the terrorists included Habib Nawaz, Waheed Ullah, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Ullah while the identification of the fifth terrorist was in progress.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists which included sub-machine guns, hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Meanwhile, Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed embraced shahadat during an intense fire-fight.