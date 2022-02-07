Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the Election Commission’s decision regarding disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur from his participation in the local government elections will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

عمر امین گنڈاپور کا فیصلہ سپریم کورٹ میں چیلنج کریںنگے، واضع طور پرDIKمیں مولانا فضل الرحمن کو شکست کا سامنا تھا ایسے میں تحریک انصاف کے امیدوار کو نااھل قرار دے دیا گیا اور وہ بھی اس گراؤنڈ پر کہ ان کا بھائ انتخابی مہم کیوں چلا رہا ہے،ایسے فیصلے الیکشن کمیشن کو متنازعہ بناتے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 7, 2022

In a tweet on Monday, he said the election commission issued its decision on the ground that his brother is campaigning for elections while, apparently, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was facing defeat in Dera Ismail Khan.

Read more: Powershow: PM Imran to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Feb 9

The minister said such decisions make the election commission controversial.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, a local body candidate and brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from contesting the Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil Mayor election.

The ECP has pronounced its verdict in the case against continuous violation of the code of conduct by the Federal Minister and his brother Umar Amin Gandapur.

Announcing the verdict, the Chief Election Commissioner said that PTI candidate Umar Amin Gandapur will not be able to contest the election for the Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat on 13 February as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate.