07th Feb, 2022. 09:59 pm
Disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur: Fawad says ECP decision to be challenged in SC

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the Election Commission’s decision regarding disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur from his participation in the local government elections will be challenged in the Supreme Court. 

In a tweet on Monday, he said the election commission issued its decision on the ground that his brother is campaigning for elections while, apparently, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was facing defeat in Dera Ismail Khan.

The minister said such decisions make the election commission controversial.

 Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, a local body candidate and brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from contesting the Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil Mayor election.

The ECP has pronounced its verdict in the case against continuous violation of the code of conduct by the Federal Minister and his brother Umar Amin Gandapur.

Announcing the verdict, the Chief Election Commissioner said that PTI candidate Umar Amin Gandapur will not be able to contest the election for the Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat on 13 February as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate.

Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar Amin Gandapur was disqualified by the Election Commission while Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was barred from participating in the local body election campaign.

However, the Election Commission has lifted the ban on Ali Amin Gandapur’s visit to Dera Ismail Khan and said that Ali Amin Gandapur will be able to participate in family celebrations.

