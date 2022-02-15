Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 06:25 pm
Fazl rejects enforcement of Presidential system in country

President of Pakistan Democratic Movement and Chief of Jamaat Ulema-e- Islam (Fazl) Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses public gathering in Layyah on Tuesday. Screengrab/ Bol News TV

President of Pakistan Democratic Movement and Chief of Jamaat Ulema-e- Islam (Fazl) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected the enforcement of the presidential system in the country and said that this system cannot be enforced in Pakistan as it hurts the basic concept of federation.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Layyah on Tuesday.

He termed the presidential system is a cruel system, adding that if it was introduced, a new constitution would have to be formed.

The Constitution is a central point that made Pakistanis a nation and united the provinces.

He maintained that no dictator can hold the power by force.

He asserted that General Ayoob Khan had handed over three rivers of Pakistan to India.

He recalled that when the constitution was introduced in the country, the very next day emergency was imposed, grabbing the people’s rights.

As per the Constitution, every province has the first right on its resources, he said, adding that over Punjab resources, the people of the province have the first right on them.

If Sairaki province is made, no one should have objection to it, he observed.

If any country goes bankrupt economically, the mutinies and revolts break out, he maintained.

He lamented that today’s Pakistan currency has lagged behind even Taka (the currency of Bangladesh), and our currency’s value has become worthless.

It is unfortunately no one tells about the constitution.

