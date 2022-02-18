Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 06:56 pm
Fazl, Shehbaz discuss no-trust motion, political situation of country

President of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazul-ur-Rehman and President of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic contact on Friday. Image: File

President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazul-ur-Rehman and President of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic contact and discussed the political situation in the country and no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that both the leaders have agreed to meet in Islamabad next week.

Earlier, Bol News TV on Friday reported that Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to camp in Islamabad till the success of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will reach the capital after addressing a public gathering in Hangu on February 20.

The JUI leader will hold meetings with different parties to speed up efforts to oust the PTI-led government.

The Maulana has also called his party meeting on February 22 to discuss the next steps for the no-trust motion.

Sources told Bol news that the JUI leader has a plan to stay in the capital city until the success of the no-confidence motion.

During his stay, Fazl will contact other political parties to convene the PDM’s summit, the opposition alliance, and other crucial issues.

