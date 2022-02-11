Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:38 pm
FBR gives top priority to development of legal trade in Balochistan: Chairman Ashfaq

FBR Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed. Image : File

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said that the development of legal trade in Balochistan is one of the board’s top priorities.

“All resources are being utilised to provide facilities to those involved in industry and commerce,” he said.

“Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an effective voice of the people and business community in the import and export sectors of Balochistan province. The suggestions made by its officials and members for the betterment of the industrial and business sectors are practical,” he said.

He expressed these views while talking with senior vice president of Quetta Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ayub Mariani and others at the FBR office in Islamabad.

Director General Value Edition Dr. Farid Iqbal Qureshi, Director (Staff) Muhammad Ashfaq, Member (Customs Policy) Dr. Saeed Khan Jadoon, Second Secretary Value Edition Omar Latif, Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Muhammad Sadiq, Director Valuation Quetta Azul Mehdi, Chief Export Valuation Samiul Haq, Chief Collector Appraisal Karachi Wajid Ali, Director (Valuation) Peshawar Muhammad Masood Sabir and others were also present.

Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan Senior Vice President Mohammad Ayub Mariani informed the FBR chairman that the situation in Balochistan is radically different from other units of the province. Tax exemptions whose list has already been given to the FBR and Value Addition authorities by the Chamber of Commerce.

He also called for measures to further encourage border and barter trade with neighboring countries.

He also called for the early opening of Badini Business Gate and said that economic prosperity would remain a dream without promoting trade.

On the occasion, Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed soon between QCCI and Customs regarding the market.

He said that contacts would be made with the Afghan authorities for the functioning of Badini Business Gate. He added that they have been given a discount of 5 to 15 per cent which will have a positive impact on business activities.

During the meeting, the Chairman FBR also issued directives for giving the authority of tax value of various items to the Quetta Collectorate at the request of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan.

