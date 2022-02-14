Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 01:00 pm
Feroze Khan, wife Alizey blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his wife Syeda Alizey are happy to announce the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

The Aye Musht-e-Khaak star took to his social media to declare the joyous news with followers and friends. “It’s a baby girl. Alhumdulillah Ya Rabil Alameen. #FatimaKhan,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

The blessed father named his daughter, Fatima.

Soon after he announced the arrival of his little angel, congratulatory messages and prayers poured in for the lovely family.

The 30-year-old began his married life with Alizey Fatima in 2018. The duo welcomed their firstborn son, Mohammad Sultan Khan in 2019.

Earlier, the couple had made headlines after rumours were abuzz that Feroze and Alizey have parted ways after two years of their marriage.

Rumours circulated that both of them decided to part ways amicably and are no longer living together.

Also Read: Feroze Khan breaks silence over his divorce rumours

There were also some reports that Alizey had deleted her Instagram handle after Khan unfollowed her and her family on social media handles.

Previously, Feroze Khan detailed his comeback in the industry and said: “My Sheikh ‘Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali Sahab’ is the 10th descendant of Hazrat Haq Bahu, he has ordered me that I can not quit showbiz industry.”

“He said that It’s important for me to be a part of showbiz. I have to do something over here, I have to make something out of this. So this is why I gave a comeback in media industry. I am going through many scripts now and maybe I’ll start production now,” he had added.

