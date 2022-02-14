Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 12:36 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints

AFP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 12:36 am
FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints

Google

PARIS, Feb 14, 2022 (AFP) – The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Monday it had changed a wet-weather rule that helped Max Verstappen snatch last season’s Formula One title and had dialled back plans for six ‘sprint’ qualifiers.

The FIA made its announcement after a meeting of its commission and its newly-elected FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem with Formula One teams in London.

The FIA said in a statement that there had been “detailed discussions” of a second controversy, at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton was poised to capture a record-breaking eighth world title in December before a controversial safety car restart allowed Verstappen to pass on the last lap.

“Feedback from the commission on matters raised will be incorporated into the president’s analysis and he will publicly present news of structural changes and action plan in the coming days,” said the FIA.

The FIA did address an earlier controversy at the Belgian Grand Prix in August. Verstappen was declared the winner and awarded half the points for a victory, even though the race was cancelled because of heavy rain.

The FIA said it had approved changes to rules for weather-affected races.

“No points will be awarded unless a minimum of two laps have been completed by the leader without a Safety Car and/or Virtual Safety Car intervention,” said the statement.

It has introduced a progressive points system based on the percentage of the planned distance covered.

If the cars have raced less than 25 per cent of the distance, the winner will get six points and the next four cars will collect four, three, two and one points.

If the race was between 25 per cent and 50 per cent complete, “the winner will get 13 points (then 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the following).

“Between 50 per cent and 75 per cent, it will be 19 points (then 14, 12, 9, 8, 6, 5, 3, 2, 1).”

Sprints were introduced at three races last season and the teams favoured an increase this season. Formula One and its sporting director Ross Brawn had talked about an agreement in principle for six.

The FIA capped the number at three: Emilia-Romagna (April 24), Austria (July 10) and Brazil (November 13).

The FIA statement said there was “a recognition by all that the format created positive benefits for the sport.”

But, it added, that teams were facing a challenging year because of car redesigns and three was accepted “as a sensible number in light of the pressures already on the teams for this season with the introduction of major changes to the regulations.”

Under the sprint format, the classic qualifying is moved from Saturday to Friday. It determines the starting grid for the sprint race of about 100km (30 minutes) on Saturday.

The sprints offer championship points and in 2022,these will be increased to eight for the first down to one for the eighth. In 2021 only the first three gained bonus points.

The FIA also tweaked the way the grid for the main race on Sunday is decided.

Pole position will be awarded to the fastest finisher in Friday qualifying but all the other grid places will be settled by the sprint.

Read More

44 mins ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
1 hour ago
Julia Fox responds to British Tabloid on Instagram

Julia Fox has responded to a British tabloid's claim that she was...
1 hour ago
Japan's ANA plans to produce electric-powered flying taxis with U.S. aviation startup

TOKYO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. will partner with...
2 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition strikes telecoms building in Yemen's capital: Houthi TV

SANAA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Saudi-led coalition has launched three airstrikes...
4 hours ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...
4 hours ago
Frankie Grande responded to Kanye West's post about sister Ariana Grande

In the last two days, Kanye West has uploaded a series of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
42 seconds ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
psl 7
3 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Kalabagh dam
9 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600