FIA arrests suspect impersonating as its director, DG NAB

LAHORE: An impersonator has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of swindling common citizens while pretending to be director of the agency as well as director-general (DG) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore.

According to FIA, the suspect was identified as Tauqeer Ahmed.

FIA officials said the suspect was apprehended on Saturday after he had deprived several people of their hard-earned money by pretending to be FIA director and DG of NAB Lahore.

Around 1,000 mobile sims have also been recovered from Ahmed’s possession.

