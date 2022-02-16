Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:55 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

FIA cyber wing arrests Journalist Mohsin Baig

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:55 am

Senior Journalist Mohsin Baig. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency’s cybercrime wing arrested senior journalist Mohsin Baig in a raid at his residence, confirmed Baig’s son.

The sources clued in on the developments informed that an FIA member was injured in an exchange of fire during the raid. The grounds behind Baig’s arrest have not yet been disclosed by the authority.

Earlier, a few days back, Baig appeared in a talk show at a private news media outlet where he leveled veiled allegations on the personal life of Prime Minister Imran Khan. A social media campaign began on his statements, prompting reactions from the government and opposition leaders.

In a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the federal ministers expressed serious reservations over the unchecked defamatory social media campaigns. Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah reportedly said that a series of disgusting campaigns against the premier is unprecedented in the country’s chequered history.

Read more: Govt to introduce strong defamation laws, says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in his press briefing after the cabinet meeting informed that the cabinet has recommended the law ministry to devise strong legislations against defamation campaigns on social and electronic media.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has also issued a show-cause notice to the private news media outlet for airing what it called derogatory/demeaning remarks about Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Prime Minister Imran Khan without any editorial check in a Thursday show.

Read more: Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC directs PM Imran to file response

The regulatory authority says the remarks were in ‘sheer violation’ of the Pemra Ordinance 2002; several clauses of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct 2015 and the orders of the Supreme Court in a 2018 suo motu case. The regulatory body directed the channel’s CEO to reply in writing within four days as to why legal action including a fine, suspension and revocation of licence along with other measures should not be initiated.

Read More

11 hours ago
Bilawal green-lights route plan of ‘Awami March’

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the route...
11 hours ago
Petrol price increased by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs159.86

The PTI government has again increased petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) product...
12 hours ago
Fawad advises Bilawal, Maryam to first contest mayorship polls

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has advised Pakistan Peoples...
14 hours ago
MQM supremo acquitted of terror charges by London Court

MQM supremo and founder has been acquitted of terror charge by London...
15 hours ago
Formulation of separate judicial system for Overseas Pakistanis approved by cabinet: Fawad

The Federal Cabinet has approved formulation of a separate judicial system for...
15 hours ago
First Digital Cloud Policy green-lighted, says Aminul Haque

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Tuesday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

malaysia
2 mins ago
Malaysia reports 22,133 new COVID-19 infections, 31 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 22,133 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
mongolia
6 mins ago
Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 459,368 after 834 new...
naseem shah
12 mins ago
WATCH: Naseem Shah breaks Zalmi’s top-order

Quetta Gladiators' quick Naseem Shah bowled a spectacular over against Peshawar Zalmi...
Shruti Haasan
16 mins ago
Shruti Haasan flaunts her killer looks with these close-up clicks

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600