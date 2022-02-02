First look of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit screens on February 4

First look of actress Alia Bhatt’s starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit our screens on February 4th.

The most anticipated movie will be released on February 25 but its trailer will be here soon to calm our nerves.

Read more: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit theaters this February

The Gangubai lead Alia took to her Instagram to dish out the glad tiding for her fans.

The actress also shared a new poster along with her post that revealed her look as Gangubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The fans took no time to shower their love on the post.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was initially set to release in January but had seen delays because of surge in covid-19 cases.

The movie is about the story of an innocent girl who was pushed to live life of a gangster.

Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of that gangster lady in the movie.