First phase of LG polls to be held in Punjab on May 29: ECP

ECP on Wednesday decides to hold first phase of the local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab on May 29. Image: FILE

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold the first phase of the local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab on May 29.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikander Raja.

Read more: ECP calls for an end to tactics aimed to pressurise it on EVMs

As per decision, the election will be held in districts included Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

The Election Commission of Pakistan ((ECP) on January 7 informed the Punjab government that 205,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be required for holding the local government elections in the province.

The ECP’s meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja deliberated over holding LG elections and carrying out delimitation of constituencies of Punjab.

Read more: Buzdar, Elahi agree to jointly contest forthcoming LG polls

The Punjab government was apprised that the commission has no objection to using technology, including EVMs, during the LG elections in the province – if the federal or provincial government manufactures these machines by themselves.