Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

First phase of LG polls to be held in Punjab on May 29: ECP

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:36 pm

ECP on Wednesday decides to hold first phase of the local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab on May 29. Image: FILE

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold the first phase of the local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab on May 29.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikander Raja.

Read more: ECP calls for an end to tactics aimed to pressurise it on EVMs

As per decision, the election will be held in districts included Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

The Election Commission of Pakistan ((ECP) on January 7 informed the Punjab government that 205,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be required for holding the local government elections in the province.
The ECP’s meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja deliberated over holding LG elections and carrying out delimitation of constituencies of Punjab.

Read more: Buzdar, Elahi agree to jointly contest forthcoming LG polls

The Punjab government was apprised that the commission has no objection to using technology, including EVMs, during the LG elections in the province – if the federal or provincial government manufactures these machines by themselves.

Read More

4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan directs CM Buzdar to provide maximum relief to masses

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take measures for providing maximum relief...
4 hours ago
ATC approves three-day physical remand of Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has approved the three-day physical...
4 hours ago
Silencing young voices biggest injustice in country, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that...
6 hours ago
Mohsin Baig arrested on Murad Saeed’s complaint: FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Wednesday in a statement said...
6 hours ago
Opposition hit out at government on massive hike in oil prices

The leaders of the opposition parties on Wednesday hit out at the...
7 hours ago
SC rejects plea against IHC orders to seal Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected a plea...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

labourer
58 seconds ago
Netizens impressed by 60-year-old Kerala man, labourer turns into a model

After working as a model for a wedding suit factory, Mammikka, a...
Queen Consort
7 mins ago
Camilla Will Be Appointed Queen Consort, But What Is the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become "Queen Consort" when Prince...
Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan
8 mins ago
Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Realme has announced the Realme 9 Pro that now sit at the...
Shaheen Afridi
12 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘I have learned a lot from Mohammad Rizwan and he is like a role model and elder brother to me,’ says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has praised...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600