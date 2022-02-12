Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

12th Feb, 2022. 02:27 pm
FM Qureshi claims PDM’s no-confidence motion to fizzle out

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties would defeat the purported no-confidence motion of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Parliament.

He said it is the constitutional right of the PDM to bring a no-confidence motion in the assembly, which would be countered by the PTI legislators in a constitutional manner.

Read more: PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against govt

In a press statement, the FM said it is the duty of PTI members and its allied parties in the parliament to defeat such a move by the opposition.

The opposition had started its negative activities after the 2018 elections which had exposed its intentions from the first day, he said, “They even did not allow the prime minister to deliver his maiden speech in the assembly.”

The PTI vice-chairman further noted that the opposition had repeatedly failed in its efforts in the past and asserted that it would meet the same fate again.

Read more: FM Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab amendment

Qureshi said, “The PTI members of the parliament will strongly resist such move and defend their captain. The opposition parties would have been in the government if they had the required votes,” he added.

He said the parliament is passing through the fourth year of its tenure and the local government (LG) elections were underway and under such a situation, he thought, no politician or a parliamentarian, having a political grasp, would divert attention from the LG polls and join opposition’s ranks.

Qureshi said the opposition parties lacked unity in their ranks and perhaps, the purported motion of no-confidence could be their requirement and desire due to pressure exerted by the pending legal cases.

