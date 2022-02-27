FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

He appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible. Image: File

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday and took up the important matter of evacuation of the Pakistani community and students in Ukraine and their safe return to Pakistan.

FM Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective in detail, reiterating serious concern at the situation, underscoring the importance of de-escalation, and stressing the indispensability of diplomacy.

He appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible.

FM noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Moscow regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict. He stressed that conflict is not in anyone’s interest and that the developing countries are always hit the hardest economically, in case of it.

