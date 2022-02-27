Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm

He appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday and took up the important matter of evacuation of the Pakistani community and students in Ukraine and their safe return to Pakistan.

FM Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective in detail, reiterating serious concern at the situation, underscoring the importance of de-escalation, and stressing the indispensability of diplomacy.

Read more: Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

He appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible.

FM noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Moscow regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict. He stressed that conflict is not in anyone’s interest and that the developing countries are always hit the hardest economically, in case of it.

Read more: Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

He also underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Read More

3 hours ago
‘We've come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on...
4 hours ago
FM Qureshi slams India for double standard in UNSC voting against Ukraine attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday slammed India for its hypocrisy...
4 hours ago
Today is day of complete revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said 'today is...
4 hours ago
PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will...
6 hours ago
Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday...
7 hours ago
Prime suspect in journalist Ather Mateen’s murder case arrested

KARACHI: Police have claimed to have arrested the prime suspect involved in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz shows us how to stay festive ready in the ritziest way
10 mins ago
Iqra Aziz shows us how to stay festive ready in the ritziest way

Pakistan’s leading actress, Iqra Aziz, has been giving us a chunk of...
Priyanka Chopra
15 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra congratulates mother as her cosmetic clinic clocks 14 years

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global superstar, is a frequent user of social...
Ukraine
18 mins ago
Ukraine President Zelensky’s old video of Grooving On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

On social media, an old video of Ukraine President Zelensky grooving to...
Prince Harry
22 mins ago
Expert warns Prince Harry that he “must make sacrifices”: report

Experts have urged Prince Harry to make sacrifices during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum...
Adsence Ad 300X600