Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:06 pm
Kashmir Solidarity Day: FO says Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to Kashmiris

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Saturday. Image: File

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Saturday to reiterate Pakistan’s resolve to stand by Kashmiris to continue to extend all possible support to them till the realization of their right to self-determination.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said Pakistan remains deeply concerned about the worsening human rights and security situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which continues to be under military and police siege.

Read more: LoC ceasefire agreed due to Pakistan’s concerns for safety of Kashmiris: ISPR

He said extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris continue with impunity. Hardly a day passes without any news of a fake encounter or a so-called cordon-and-search operation by the Indian occupation forces. Since first January, at least 24 Kashmiris have been martyred in this unabated reign of terror.

The international community must act to stop the wanton oppression and persecution of the besieged Kashmiris under illegal occupation.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan salutes the resilience of the Kashmiri people who continue to stand firm in their just and peaceful struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination as pledged to them by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the international community must take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiris, hold India to account for its widespread brutalities and human rights violations in IIOJK.

Read more: India trying to change population ratio in Kashmir, says Yousaf Gilani

He also urged the world community to play its due role for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

