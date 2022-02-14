Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:02 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

For the first time, Saudi Arabia celebrates valentine’s day and make it legal

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:02 pm
For the First Time, Saudi Arabia Celebrates Valentine’s Day and make it legal

Google

In Saudi Arabia, Valentine’s Day, which was long considered forbidden, has recently been legal in the country. Now people can celebrate it.

According to the Middle East Monitor, celebrating this day was once considered against Islamic law. And everybody who disobeyed it had been detained. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is the first country in the world to formally celebrate Valentine’s Day. Allowing individuals to order flowers, chocolates, and make reservations at restaurants.

Sheikh Ahmed Qasim Al-Ghamdi, former president of Makkah’s CPVPV (Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice), informed the media that Valentine’s Day does not contradict Islam’s teachings. He also added to the discussion by adding that celebrating is a type of love that anyone can participate in.

Arab News, a well-known Saudi Arabian newspaper, Arab News, published an article highlighting Saudi Arabia’s preparations for this day. There are also gift guides and restaurants where you can dine.

Read More

55 mins ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
2 hours ago
Julia Fox responds to British Tabloid on Instagram

Julia Fox has responded to a British tabloid's claim that she was...
2 hours ago
Japan's ANA plans to produce electric-powered flying taxis with U.S. aviation startup

TOKYO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. will partner with...
2 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition strikes telecoms building in Yemen's capital: Houthi TV

SANAA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Saudi-led coalition has launched three airstrikes...
4 hours ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...
5 hours ago
Frankie Grande responded to Kanye West's post about sister Ariana Grande

In the last two days, Kanye West has uploaded a series of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical...
3 mins ago
LHC orders police, FIA action against culprits in expired heart stents case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the federal investigation...
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
12 mins ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
14 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600