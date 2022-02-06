‘Foreign hands behind attacks’

Mir Zia Langau is adviser to Balochistan chief minister on home and tribal affairs. In an exclusive interview with Bol News, the veteran politician from the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) shares his views on the sudden spike in terror incidents in the country’s largest province which is also a key node of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Q

What do you say about the recent Dashat incident in which 10 soldiers have been martyred?

Mir Zia Langau: The wave of terrorism has been raging in the country for the last two decades. Sometimes it is done in the name of religion and sometimes in the name of separation. We know it is being funded with millions of dollars from outside.

Q

What are the reasons that incidents of terrorism in Balochistan have increased to an alarming level?

MZL: There are many powerful countries that are supporting this terrorism. Our security forces and the war on terror have been going on for the last twenty years for which the forces and the people have so far sacrificed 70,000 lives.

Our security agencies and forces have thwarted many terrorist attacks and there have been a number of arrests that will help in the fight against terrorism. Pakistan’s future is bright which is directly related to Balochistan, that is why the terrorists are focusing on this province. Gwadar is about to become a global hub while massive economic development is taking place in the province through CPEC. Enemies of the country cannot see Balochistan and Pakistan progressing with projects like Reko Diq Copper-Gold project and many other. The terrorists want to break the development process. They get support from places where they manage to hide and reorganize themselves.

Q

If we go through the figures, some 22 incidents of attacks on security forces have taken place in the first six months of 2021 while 83 same incidents were reported in same period of 2022. What will you say to that?

MZL: This war is continuing because the terrorists are not giving up their activities. But rest assured, our forces are also steadfast and we will continue to fight for our protection and stability in the region.

Q

After Dashat incident you said in your recent interview that the on-going insurgency cannot be resolved through negotiations. What do you mean by that?

MZL: Wherever there are terrorists, there will be operations to eliminate them. How can you negotiate with such terrorists in a state where labourer are being killed and patriotic people are being harmed and the security forces are being attacked while the country’s assets are being destroyed. In such a situation, there is no option but only wage war against them.

Q

Can you tell us about the progress in reconciliation process with separatist elements like Khan of Kalat, Brahamdagh Bugti, Bakhtiar Domki and others after appointment of Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as Prime Minister’s advisor on reconciliation in Balochistan?

MZL: The committee has held some meetings under the chairmanship of Shahzain Bugti in connection with the talks with the separatists. Balochistan government has assured the committee of all possible cooperation. Negotiations must be held with those who want to accept their mistakes and abide by the constitution of the country. But the provincial government has no information about Shahzain Bugti’s meetings with the angry Baloch leaders who are out of the country.

Q

Earlier you had accused the Indian agency RAW for supporting banned Baloch organisations through Afghanistan. Do you believe that Indians are still supporting them?

MZL: Talks have been held with the Afghan leadership regarding the use of their land for attacks on Pakistan in which it was assured that the Afghan land would not be used anymore against Pakistan. India is producing terrorism and providing assistance to terrorists in various ways, not only just on land but by other means as well.

Q

What are the reports about the Baloch banned groups who had bases in Afghanistan prior to Taliban take over. Are they still operating from Afghanistan?

MZL: Terrorists were using the Iranian soil to carry out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, though they may not enjoy the Iranian State’s support. However, we have taken up the issue with the neighboring country. This attack has come days after ten soldiers were martyred in district Kech in Balochistan near the Iranian border.

Q

Some gap is being felt between civilian and military leadership in Balochistan. When Chief Minister and you visited Turbat after the Dashat incident, the Corps Commander and other senior military officials were also there, but both sides didn’t meet and later CM and you were not invited for the Army Chief’s visit to Turbat. Why?

MZL: The purpose of visit to Kech was to show solidarity with the forces after the attack to boost their morale. The Army Chief also had his own visit. While the Chief Minister had a separate schedule. There is no other reason for not having a meeting there.

Q

What is the update on Noshki and Panjgur attacks?

MZL: Foreign elements are involved in Noshki and Panjgur attacks and they are financing terror groups in the province. Twelve security personnel martyred in Noshki and Panjgur terror attacks. In both attacks, 23 security personnel sustained injuries. Nine terrorists have so far been killed by the forces in both cities. In Panjgur, the operation is still underway against terrorists.