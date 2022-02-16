Foreign players getting uneasy due to strict bio-bubble

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set some strict rules regarding the bio-secure bubble for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) to avoid postponement that they faced during the last two editions.

In wake of this, many foreign players are getting frustrated due to strict bio-bubble. Recently Islamabad United’s opener Alex Hales and Quetta Gladiators’ Ben Duckett withdrew from the tournament due to bubble fatigue. Others have asked the management to provide more facilities in an open-air environment.

National players who are a part of the tournament have also complained about the lack of extra-curricular activities.

During the Karachi leg, players took part in golf sessions while Lahore Qalandars organized dinner in a safe environment. However, nothing has been done during the ongoing second leg at Lahore.

Foreign players usually get cramped up and in this regard, a PSL team official said that PCB has to do something about the hard bio bubble protocols “Foreign cricketers can not spend their free time playing ludo or carom, they want to visit outdoor places, many big names did not come to Pakistan because of the hard bio bubble.”

Meanwhile, an unnamed player opined that they are far away from normal life. “Living in an environment like this for one month is not easy, the covid-19 cases is also at a decline, PCB needs to revisit their policies regarding the bio bubble.”

PCB Director of Media Samiul Hasan Burney, on the other hand, informed an Express correspondent that the individuals are receiving excellent treatment and facilities in the controlled setting.

“This environment has been planned to keep individuals safe from the virus and also to keep league’s reputation and integrity high.”

“PCB has provided various outdoor games for the players at National High-Performance Center (NHPC) and Barbecue facilities have also been provided to them. Teams have provided outdoor activities to its players and PCB is also helping them with the facilities in this regard.”