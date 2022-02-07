Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:51 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Formation of Pakistan Cotton Authority approved to provide quality seed, enhance yield

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:51 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting in Islamabad on Monday. Photo: APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a Pakistan Cotton Authority to ensure the provision of quality seed, monitoring and enhancing the yield.

The prime minister, who was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday to discuss enhancing the cotton yield, said the government was providing a subsidy on modern agricultural equipment, quality seed, and fertilizer.

Read more: US govt boosts economic growth in Pakistan’s agricultural sector

The prime minister said the benefits of the subsidy through Kisan Card should be extended to the farmers.

He further said that new legislation should be made in coordination with all stakeholders for the protection of farmers’ rights.

During the meeting, in-principle approval was also given for the formation of an inter-ministerial committee to provide quality cotton seed, besides approving promulgation of new laws to protect farmers’ rights.

The participants of the meeting were told that a stock of 4.7 million tons of wheat was available in the country and both the federal and provincial governments were providing a subsidy worth Rs 15.5 billion.

It was told that a farmers’ forum had been created under Federal Food Security Minister to ensure the representation of farmers in policymaking and for early resolution of their issues.

The prime minister also approved the holding of the National Cotton Conference and directed the Ministry of Industries to prepare a feasibility report on the establishment of plants for indigenous production of DAP.

Read more: Pakistan, China sign deal on onion export: envoy

Federal ministers Shaukat Tarin, Syed Fakhar Imam, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Husain Jahanian and senior officers attended the meeting.

Read More

2 hours ago
Citizen clueless of biological parentage cannot be denied CNIC: LHC rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ruled that right to...
3 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin's invitation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday confirmed that Prime...
4 hours ago
Powershow: PM Imran to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Feb 9

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Faisalabad on February...
4 hours ago
NCOC allows PCB to conduct PSL matches for fully vaccinated individuals

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed Pakistan Cricket...
4 hours ago
Saudi Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad on a day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif along...
6 hours ago
SC rejects readmission plea of 9th class student expelled for misconduct

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday rejected the petition...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
James McAvoy put rest to the rumors of his marriage by agreeing to it

James McAvoy, who has been in films such as 'X-Men,' 'Filth,' and...
IAEA to visit crippled Fukushima plant ahead of Japan's plan to dump toxic water into Pacific
4 mins ago
IAEA to visit crippled Fukushima plant ahead of Japan’s plan to dump toxic water into Pacific

TOKYO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans...
Death on the Nile’
5 mins ago
‘Death on the Nile’ Review: Gal Gadot Shines and Kenneth Branagh Steps Up His Agatha Christie Game

Death on the Nile: Agatha Christie was born in 1890, and the...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK
5 mins ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called pathetic for their $25m Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $25 million Spotify contract has gotten them...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600