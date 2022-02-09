Former DIG Operations Lahore dismissed from service

LAHORE: Secretary Establishment Division has dismissed former DIG Operations Lahore Dr Haider Ashraf from service by imposing a major penality upon him after charge of his misconduct proved in an inquiry.

According to a notification, the secretary Establishment Division as Authority in terms of Rule 2(1) (e) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 read with Rule 6 of the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973 has imposed a major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” upon Dr. Haider Ashraf (PSP/BS-19), with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 7 (1) read with Rule 4(3)(e) of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, as charge of misconduct was proved against him during the disciplinary proceedings initiated vide Show Cause Notice of even number dated 27.09.2021.

Read more: Senior IR official dismissed on corruption charges

“Dr. Haider Ashraf, shall have a right of appeal to the Appellate Authority under the Civil Servants (Appeal) Rules, 1977, within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this Notification.”

Dr Haider Ashraf had remained DIG Operations Lahore in 2018 but left the country for Canada on the pretext of further study.

Read more: SSP Mufakhar accused of killing ex-law officer dismissed from service

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also initiated inquiry against the former cop for having assets beyond known source of income as well as alleged embezzlement in funds. So far, NAB couldn’t bring him back from Canada to face the charges.