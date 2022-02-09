Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:48 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Former DIG Operations Lahore dismissed from service

Staff Reporter BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:48 am

Former DG Operations (Lahore) Dr Haider Ashraf. Photo: File

LAHORE: Secretary Establishment Division has dismissed former DIG Operations Lahore Dr Haider Ashraf from service by imposing a major penality upon him after charge of his misconduct proved in an inquiry.

According to a notification, the secretary Establishment Division as Authority in terms of Rule 2(1) (e) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 read with Rule 6 of the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973 has imposed a major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” upon Dr. Haider Ashraf (PSP/BS-19), with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 7 (1) read with Rule 4(3)(e) of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, as charge of misconduct was proved against him during the disciplinary proceedings initiated vide Show Cause Notice of even number dated 27.09.2021.

Read more: Senior IR official dismissed on corruption charges

“Dr. Haider Ashraf, shall have a right of appeal to the Appellate Authority under the Civil Servants (Appeal) Rules, 1977, within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this Notification.”

Dr Haider Ashraf had remained DIG Operations Lahore in 2018 but left the country for Canada on the pretext of further study.

Read more: SSP Mufakhar accused of killing ex-law officer dismissed from service

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also initiated inquiry against the former cop for having assets beyond known source of income as well as alleged embezzlement in funds. So far, NAB couldn’t bring him back from Canada to face the charges.

Read More

11 hours ago
Judicial magistrate okays Nazim Jokhio's murder trial under terrorism law

KARACHI: Judicial Magistrate Malir Altaf Hussain Tunio on Tuesday allowed the trial...
11 hours ago
Long March, in-house option on cards to remove PTI govt, says Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja...
12 hours ago
Salon fined Rs50, 000 for incomplete make-up of woman

In an ex-parte decree, the district consumer court has imposed a fine...
13 hours ago
One killed, three injured in Dera Murad Jamali grenade attack

One man was killed and three others were injured in a hand...
15 hours ago
Contempt of court plea against Rana Sanaullah:  Petitioner asked to attach relevant documents

A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High...
15 hours ago
Senate opposition blasts absence of ministers during Question Hour

ISLAMABAD: The members of the joint opposition reprimanded the absence of ministers...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 9 Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
Today Gold Rate In Saudia
2 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 9 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 9th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 9th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (9th, Feb 2022)...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 9th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 9th February 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600