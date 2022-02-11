Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 12:28 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Former Hangzhou Party chief arrested for suspected bribe-taking

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 12:28 pm
Former Hangzhou Party

BEIJING – Zhou Jiangyong, a former senior official in east China’s Zhejiang Province, has been arrested for suspected bribe-taking, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Zhou was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the CPC municipal committee of Hangzhou, Zhejiang’s capital city.

Zhou’s case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.

Read More

12 hours ago
EU looks to start 'health union' with joint declaration

GRENOBLE, France, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - The EU, under France's current turn...
12 hours ago
'12 hurt' in Yemen rebel drone attack on Saudi airport

RIYADH, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - Twelve people were injured by falling debris...
12 hours ago
AFP subsidiary to curate Facebook news in France

PARIS, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - An Agence France-Presse subsidiary will select content...
12 hours ago
Lebanon bars Bahrain opposition from holding Beirut events

BEIRUT, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - Lebanon on Thursday banned Bahraini opposition forces...
12 hours ago
Sudanese return to streets rallying against military coup

KHARTOUM, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets...
14 hours ago
European ministers vow to support other countries with COVID-19 vaccines

PARIS, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- European foreign ministers and health ministers met...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Australia's central bank
9 mins ago
Australia’s central bank holds interest rates to target unemployment

SYDNEY - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor, Philip Lowe, said...
Australian men
18 mins ago
Australian men twice as likely to be highly paid than women

CANBERRA - Australian men are twice as likely to be highly paid...
21 mins ago
Military control in occupied Kashmir is similar to occupied Palestine: Noam Chomsky

WASHINGTON: Islamophobia has taken a “most lethal form” in India, turning some...
57 mins ago
Pakistan sets new record with 2.24 million Covid vaccinations in a day: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600