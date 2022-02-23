Former interior minister Rehman Malik died at 70

Former interior minister & senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away. He was on a ventilator due to coronavirus complications. Malik had tested positive for coronavirus around few weeks ago. He was moved to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated due to the virus-related complications.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

ہمارے دوست ، بھائ ، ساتھی اور ایک بہترین رہنما سینیٹر رحمان ملک کے انتقال کی خبر سُن کر شدید صدمہ پہنچا ہے پروردگار ان کے درجات بلند کرے اور خاندان کے افراد کو صبر عطا کرے۔ آمین — Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) February 22, 2022