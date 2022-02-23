Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

23rd Feb, 2022. 09:04 am
Former interior minister Rehman Malik died at 70

Former interior minister & senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away. He was on a ventilator due to coronavirus complications. Malik had tested positive for coronavirus around few weeks ago. He was moved to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated due to the virus-related complications.

 

