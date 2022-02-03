Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother opens up about her suicide

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother is finally ready to talk about her daughter’s unfortunate death from suicide at the age of 30.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, April Simpkins referred to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner’s verification about Kryst’s cause of death and said that it ‘forever changed’ her.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed. Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed,” said Simpkins.

She went on to add, “While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death.”

“We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humour and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it – we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.”

“I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace,” Simpkins said.

She established her statement with an appeal for donation for Dress for Success, an organization that she says was very close to Kryst’s heart.