The Federal Cabinet has approved formulation of a separate judicial system for Overseas Pakistanis to ensure summary trial.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while briefing media in Islamabad On Tuesday, about the decisions taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet which met in the federal capital with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said these laws will be enacted in view of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, who are the precious asset of the country. He said similar judicial system will also be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where PTI is in power.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet also expressed concern over massive stay orders due to which Federal Board of Revenue is unable to collect revenue of over three trillion rupees. He said the Law Ministry has been asked to take up this matter with the Chief Justice of Supreme Court and the chief justices of high courts. He said it has been recommended that there should be a separate forum to resolve such policy issues. He said the cabinet hoped that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will present a serious point of view of the judiciary over this matter.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet called for enacting stringent laws against use of filthy language and hate speech on social media.

The minister said country’s first ever Digital Cloud Policy also got cabinet’s nod. Besides, export of 34,500 metric tons of Mung beans to Afghanistan under World Food Programme was also approved. He said the cabinet approved reducing prices of Remdesivir injection from 3967 to 2308 rupees for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan has now become a major exporter of Covid related material, including Remdesivir injection.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet approved 15 percent increase in the salaries of civil armed forces and a disparity allowance for the employees of the Federal Government from scale one to 19. He said the cabinet also congratulated the Prime Minister for PTI’s victory in local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.