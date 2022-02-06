Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm
Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s Demise

Extending condolences on the death of famous singer Lata Mangeshkar, Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh said on Sunday, The demise of legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar is a huge loss for her fans around the globe.

Singing Legend Lata Mangeshkar enchanted millions with her exquisite voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours on Sunday in Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar’s final rites were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The iconic singer died on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh tweeted “The demise of legendary artist #LataMangeshkar is a huge loss for her fans around the globe. With her death an era has come to an end. Yet, the legacy of her sweet & melodious voice will continue to live on! I offer my sincere condolences to all her admirers, friends & family.”

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit on January 8th. She had recovered from COVID and was taken off the ventilator in January as her condition improved but on Saturday, her health deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has declared a two-day national mourning period in remembrance of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar
