Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 10:06 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Four die, 19 wounded in DI Khan road accident

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 10:06 am

Image: File

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least four people died and 19 others wounded in a ferocious accident of a passenger bus in Darazinda sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122 officials said the accident took place in Parwara area and the bus was carrying workers of Tableeghi Jamaat, who were coming back after attending Sibbi congregation.

Rescue 1122 Station 55’s medical team provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the Darazinda hospital. Those who were critically wounded were taken to the Dera Hospital on ambulance vans.

Read more: One killed another injured in Karachi accident

Rescue 1122 teams shifted the dead to hospital for medico-legal formalities and took their valuable belongings into their custody and handed them over to the control room.

A rescue official apprised that the passengers belonged to different parts of the country.

On November 30, 2021, a man was killed in a traffic accident on Shahra-e-Faisal and another injured in a shootout near Sarjani Town Karimi Chowrangi.

According to details the body of the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the deceased was identified as 52-year-old Rafiq Rizwan, son of Din Muhammad. Police were further investigating the incident.

In another case, Sachal Investigative Police had conducted a raid and recovered an abducted TikToker and arrested her friend.

Read More

3 hours ago
KMC didn’t utilise resources despite having abundance of them: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said...
3 hours ago
‘Meeting of the Minds’: NAHE organises national conference in Lahore

LAHORE: “There is a grave need for moving away from the metrics...
3 hours ago
Govt to introduce strong defamation laws, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the cabinet has...
3 hours ago
Kashmiri women optimistic about success of freedom struggle: Shawl

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri women, who are soft targets of Indian atrocities, are optimistic...
4 hours ago
CAA warns against safety violations at Jinnah International Airport

A major violation of safety rules was revealed at a sensitive location...
4 hours ago
NCOC to relax COVID protocols in cities with low positivity

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
40 seconds ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
psl 7
3 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Kalabagh dam
9 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600