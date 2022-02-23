Four killed in exchange of fire with CTD personnel in Zhob

Four persons killed in exchange of fire with CTD personnel in Zhob. Image: File

Four persons were killed in exchange of fire with the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Zhob on Wednesday.

There are reports that in exchange of a fire three CTD personnel were also injured. However, the hairs of the decades blocked the Quetta-Dera Ismail Khan Highway along with the bodies suspending all kinds of traffic between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Read more: 10 terrorists killed during IBO in Hoshab

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo has taken notice of the incident and sought an inquiry report within 48 hours.

Officials said that CTD conducted a raid at the house of one Sardar Lalo in village Shahabzai on the outskirts of Zhob town in the early hours, during which exchange of fire took place, resultantly four people were killed. They claimed that three CTD men were injured in the firing incident.

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Ramzan Palal has confirmed the operation of the CTD and said that it was not incident of terrorism. “We are investigating and seeing the cause of the firing incident,” he said.

Read more: Suspect who shot journalist Athar Mateen booked from Khuzdar

He said that efforts were underway to open Quetta-Dera Ismail Khan Highway to restore traffic between two provinces which was closed till late evening.