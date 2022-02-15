Frankie Grande responded to Kanye West’s post about sister Ariana Grande

In the last two days, Kanye West has uploaded a series of Instagram posts criticizing Pete Davidson. One of which was related to an old rumour regarding the comedian’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. The cause for Ariana Grande’s separation with Pete was alleged in a post shared by Ye with a “No Comment” caption. Now the singer’s brother Frankie Grande has replied to the same.

Read more: Ariana Grande claims she broke ‘all the restrictions’ of her contract with ‘The Voice.’

Kanye shared a message from another account claiming Pete sent personal photographs of Ariana Grande to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in order to prevent the two from reuniting. This, according to the post, was the reason for Ariana’s breakup with Pete.

According to a website, Grande’s brother Frankie recently spoke out regarding the rumour. Saying that he’s never heard it before and that “Kanye loves to stir a pot.” So “nothing he says ever surprises me.” Frankie went on to say that he wishes Kanye and his family the best. As well as Pete and everyone involved in their current drama.

Read more: Ariana Grande mysteriously goes dark on Twitter; fans baffled

In the midst of it all, Pete Davidson has yet to respond to Kanye’s attacks on him on social sites. West published a hacked message purporting to be from Davidson. In which Davidson appeared to tell Ye that he would never stand in the way of him and his children. Also that he hoped to one day “meet [his kis].” However, the SNL star has yet to comment. Therefore, there is no way of knowing if the text was sent by Pete.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com