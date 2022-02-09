Free masks to be distributed among PSL organisers and spectators

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached its peak with the conclusion of the first leg in Karachi. The second leg is all set to begin in Lahore from Feb 10.

In a recent meeting of Commissioner Mohammad Usman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, security of the PSL matches, municipal and Covid arrangements were discussed.

During the meeting, it was decided that around two million masks will be distributed among the tournament organizers and spectators under the Lahore Wear Mask Campaign for free.

The commissioner and PCB CEO Faisal Hussain signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The commissioner said that the masks will be given to the PCB today (Wednesday). He further added that at every gate of the Gaddafi Stadium, mask counters will be stationed.

He also said that the matches in Lahore will be held according to the instructions by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

