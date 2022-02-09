Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Free masks to be distributed among PSL organisers and spectators

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
psl

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached its peak with the conclusion of the first leg in Karachi. The second leg is all set to begin in Lahore from Feb 10.

In a recent meeting of Commissioner Mohammad Usman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, security of the PSL matches, municipal and Covid arrangements were discussed.

During the meeting, it was decided that around two million masks will be distributed among the tournament organizers and spectators under the Lahore Wear Mask Campaign for free.

The commissioner and PCB CEO Faisal Hussain signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The commissioner said that the masks will be given to the PCB today (Wednesday). He further added that at every gate of the Gaddafi Stadium, mask counters will be stationed.

He also said that the matches in Lahore will be held according to the instructions by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Unique Truck Commentary Box in Lahore PSL 2022

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 Lahore...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nail
2 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
8 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
13 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
14 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600