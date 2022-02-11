Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 02:02 pm
Friday Flashback: Deepika Padukone picked snazzy attires for Gehraiyaan promotions

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 02:02 pm

So it’s Friday and here we are to take you on a flashback trip to Deepika Padukone’s promotional looks for her thriller Gehraiyaan.

It’s been a modus operandi for the stars nowadays to throw back-to-back promotional looks ahead of any movie release.

Read more: Deepika Padukone reveals how her husband is ‘always her cheerleader’

Following the drift, Deepika Padukone too dished out mesmerizing promotional looks throwing clues about her character in Gehraiyaan.

Let’s have a look:

We saw a lot of snazzy attires picked up by Padukone for the promotional activities recently.

Read more: Ranveer Singh shares a video of a little girl channelling Deepika Padukone

The movie that has hit the Amazon Prime Video today is facing a collision with Rajkummar Rao’s Badhaiyan which is being released in Indian cinemas.

5 hours ago
Sunil Shetty takes a plunge into OTT world with "Invisible Woman"

Like many others, Bollywood star Sunil Shetty is all set to dive...
11 hours ago
Queen's wedding ring has a secret message written on the inside which she never takes it off.

The inside of the Queen's wedding ring bears a hidden message. On...
11 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth and Philip obliged to retake wedding photos on honeymoon after mishap

After an unfortunate mistake, the Queen was reportedly forced to redo her...
12 hours ago
Kanye West claims Billie Eilish insulted Travis Scott and threatens to withdraw from Coachella

Kanye West rushed to Instagram on Thursday to criticise Billie Eilish over...
12 hours ago
Following Queen Elizabeth II's announcement, Duchess Camilla is'very touched' about her future title.

I was blown away! Duchess Camilla has spoken out following Queen Elizabeth...
12 hours ago
Kanye Kim Drama: Kim Kardashian tells why she and Kanye West split

In a recent Vogue interview, the reality star and business entrepreneur stated,...

Smash hit
8 mins ago
Smash hit TV drama ‘Borgen’ is back 10 years on

COPENHAGEN - "Borgen" is back. The Danish political drama about a charismatic...
10 mins ago
Kajol to appear in Revathy’s Salaam Venky, a movie based on a true story

The most nat-khat star of Bollywood town Kajol has taken the off-beat path and...
1 hour ago
FIA arrests man for faking to be TV reporter to twice get US visa

KARACHI: Anti-Human Smuggling Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday...
Foreign Office holds Kashmir Solidarity Day art exhibition
2 hours ago
Foreign Office holds Kashmir Solidarity Day art exhibition

ISLAMABAD: To honour the valiant struggle of Kashmiris for their right to...
