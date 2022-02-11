Friday Flashback: Deepika Padukone picked snazzy attires for Gehraiyaan promotions

So it’s Friday and here we are to take you on a flashback trip to Deepika Padukone’s promotional looks for her thriller Gehraiyaan.

It’s been a modus operandi for the stars nowadays to throw back-to-back promotional looks ahead of any movie release.

Following the drift, Deepika Padukone too dished out mesmerizing promotional looks throwing clues about her character in Gehraiyaan.

Let’s have a look:

We saw a lot of snazzy attires picked up by Padukone for the promotional activities recently.

The movie that has hit the Amazon Prime Video today is facing a collision with Rajkummar Rao’s Badhaiyan which is being released in Indian cinemas.