Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:13 pm

Fuel prices scam: LHC grants bail to ex-DG, 3 officials of Ogra

Staff Reporter BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:13 pm

LHC grants bail to ex-DG, three officials of Ogra. Image: File

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to the former director general of oil and three other officials of the Oil and Gas regulatory Authority (Ogra) in fuel prices scam being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid allowed the bail petitions of former DG Oil Dr Shafiur Rehman, Member Oil Dr Abdullah Malik, Director Oil marketing companies Nadeem Butt and research officer of energy & petroleum division Imran Ali Abro.

Read more: Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

The judge directed the petitioners to furnish bail bonds of Rs500,000 each.

The FIA alleged that the suspects were involved in billion of rupees fraud committed through price fluctuation and hoarding of petroleum products that also created an artificial shortage.

The agency also accused the owners of oil marketing companies of laundering the money accumulated through the fraud in the prices.

The FIA had initiated the inquiry on the direction of the Lahore High Court.

The court had directed the government to release of the report of a commission into the artificial shortage of petroleum products immediately.

Read more: Hascol founder remanded to judicial custody in Rs54bn scam

The government on July 28, 2020 constituted the commission, which made the probe while taking on board all stakeholders.

In this case, former chairperson of Ogra Uzma Adil and others are on pre-arrest bail granted by the trial court.

Read More

56 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan spending enormous amount on security

Following their divorce from the royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan have...
60 mins ago
PSL 7: Ramiz Raja reacts to an upset little fan's viral video, watch

An 11-year-old cricket fan recently expressed his displeasure in a video, addressing...
1 hour ago
ASEAN urges 'immediate' end to Myanmar violence

PHNOM PENH, Feb 2, 2022 (AFP) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
1 hour ago
Simon Cowell hospitalized after a second e-bike crash due to a broken arm

According to source claims in various British newspapers, Simon Cowell fractured his arm...
1 hour ago
PSL 7: Rumman Raees explains why Shadab Khan's crucial wicket wasn't celebrated

PSL 7: While the Pakistan Super League (PSL) brings Pakistani players closer...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian tops the fashion game with Balenciaga collab

Balenciaga's Instagram account has been deleted, leaving only one post: announcing Kim...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
5 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United Check the...
Manipur Lottery Results
20 mins ago
Manipur Lottery Results Today 02.02.2022: Singam DAHLIA Evening Lottery Results

Only 13 Indian states are permitted to hold legal lotteries. Lotteries are...
Sambad Lottery Result
26 mins ago
Sambad Lottery  Result 02.02.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle Evening

The Lottery Sambad Results for February 2, 2022 are now available. Keep...
Morning Lottery Sambad
31 mins ago
Morning Lottery Sambad Result: Assam Lottery Results Today

The Assam Lottery Sambad The 02.02.20 results are now available. Assam State...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600