Fulbright Scholarship Program 2023: All You Need to Know About

The US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has encouraged Pakistani students to apply for the Fulbright Scholarship Program in 2023.

The US Department of State funds the Fulbright Masters and Ph.D. programmes, which include tuition, needed texts, travel, a living stipend, and health insurance.

Applications are accepted for all areas except clinical medicine, according to an official statement, and persons working in energy, water, agriculture, health, education, social sciences, and the environment are highly urged to apply.

All applicants, however, must take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE General).

“Under the new scoring system, minimum scores of 138 in the verbal and 136 in the quantitative parts are necessary,” the announcement stated. Applicants must also be highly fluent in both spoken and written English. All shortlisted candidates will be required to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).”

Women, persons from rural and underserved areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and those with impairments are also strongly urged to apply.

The deadline for the submission of applications is 11 May 2022.