Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:59 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Fulbright Scholarship Program 2023: All You Need to Know About

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:59 pm
Fulbright Scholarship Program 2023

Fulbright Scholarship Program 2023: All You Need to Know About

The US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has encouraged Pakistani students to apply for the Fulbright Scholarship Program in 2023.

The US Department of State funds the Fulbright Masters and Ph.D. programmes, which include tuition, needed texts, travel, a living stipend, and health insurance.

Applications are accepted for all areas except clinical medicine, according to an official statement, and persons working in energy, water, agriculture, health, education, social sciences, and the environment are highly urged to apply.

All applicants, however, must take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE General).

“Under the new scoring system, minimum scores of 138 in the verbal and 136 in the quantitative parts are necessary,” the announcement stated. Applicants must also be highly fluent in both spoken and written English. All shortlisted candidates will be required to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).”

Women, persons from rural and underserved areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and those with impairments are also strongly urged to apply.

The deadline for the submission of applications is 11 May 2022.

Who Can Apply

Students who are Pakistani or AJK residents and are committed to returning to and serving Pakistan are eligible to apply. They must hold a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree combination (16 years of formal education). Similarly, Ph.D. candidates must hold a Master’s, M.Phil., or comparable degree (18 years of formal education) from an approved university.

How to Apply

A comprehensive application package includes the following items:

A form of application
Three letters of recommendation
Report on GRE scores
Scanned transcripts, containing an explanation of the grading scale used by the university that awarded the degree.
Although HEC-attested documents are preferred, degree and transcripts attested by the granting authorities are also acceptable.

The USEFP has said that incomplete submissions will be rejected. Furthermore, only submissions submitted online will be accepted.

Read More

44 mins ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
1 hour ago
Julia Fox responds to British Tabloid on Instagram

Julia Fox has responded to a British tabloid's claim that she was...
1 hour ago
Japan's ANA plans to produce electric-powered flying taxis with U.S. aviation startup

TOKYO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. will partner with...
2 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition strikes telecoms building in Yemen's capital: Houthi TV

SANAA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Saudi-led coalition has launched three airstrikes...
4 hours ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...
4 hours ago
Frankie Grande responded to Kanye West's post about sister Ariana Grande

In the last two days, Kanye West has uploaded a series of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
49 seconds ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
psl 7
3 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Kalabagh dam
9 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600