Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:04 am
Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday. Photo/APP

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army, a PM Office statement said.

On February 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Naushki to receive a detailed briefing on security in the area days after the security forces repulsed the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters.

They were given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities.

The prime minister, the COAS also met troops who participated in repulsing a terrorist attack on 2nd February.

