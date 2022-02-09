Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that we will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices whatever is the cost.

Chairing the 247th Corps Commanders’ conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said we have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. He said the Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and colour.

He said terrorists’ desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed,

Forum was given comprehensive briefing on security situation in the country particularly recent incidents in Balochistan.

The participants were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces.

He directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional and sub conventional domain.