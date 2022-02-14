Interior Minister of Iran Mr Ahmad Vahidi calls on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called for collective efforts to deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by miscreants along Pak-Iran Border.

He was talking to a delegation led by Interior Minister of Iran Ahmad Vahidi in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Terming Pak-Iran Border as border of peace and friendship, he said that enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours is vital for peace and stability in the region.

Besides, geo strategic environment particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains were discussed during the meeting. They also exchanged views on Pak-Iran Border Security mechanism including Border Markets.

The visiting dignitary while acknowledging stability in Afghanistan as collective regional responsibility, appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability, particularly humanitarian assistance being rendered to mitigate challenges faced by people of Afghanistan.