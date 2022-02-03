Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 10 years of togetherness

The cutest Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are celebrating their 10 years of togetherness today.

The celebrity couple is among the most beloved couples in B-Town and that too for some very obvious reasons.

Genelia and Deshmukh always keep on throwing some major couple goals and the bond they share is magical.

The most stunning Jori of the glamorous world keeps our hearts beating with their lovey-dovey pictures.

The couple seems head over heels in love and their love story makes our hearts skip a beat.

Genelia met Riteish when she was just 16 years old and despite of being from different socio-religious backgrounds no one could stop them falling in love.

They met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam and starting from casual conversations about architecture the duo grew closer.

Deshmukh despite being 9 years elder than the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress proposed her one evening.

He took her to the marine drive and surprised her with the proposal amid fireworks and grand celebration.

The couple exchanged the vows 10 days after the proposal and are living happily ever since.