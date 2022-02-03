Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:11 pm

Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 10 years of togetherness

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:11 pm

The cutest Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are celebrating their 10 years of togetherness today.

The celebrity couple is among the most beloved couples in B-Town and that too for some very obvious reasons.

Read more: Watch: Genelia and Salman burn the dance floor with their zestful moves

Genelia and Deshmukh always keep on throwing some major couple goals and the bond they share is magical.

The most stunning Jori of the glamorous world keeps our hearts beating with their lovey-dovey pictures.

The couple seems head over heels in love and their love story makes our hearts skip a beat.

Genelia met Riteish when she was just 16 years old and despite of being from different socio-religious backgrounds no one could stop them falling in love.

They met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam and starting from casual conversations about architecture the duo grew closer.

Deshmukh despite being 9 years elder than the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress proposed her one evening.

He took her to the marine drive and surprised her with the proposal amid fireworks and grand celebration.

Read more: How did Riteish Deshmukh’s wife punish him?

The couple exchanged the vows 10 days after the proposal and are living happily ever since.

Read More

45 mins ago
Areeba Habib is eagerly counting days for Ali Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Bollywood diva Ali Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is adapted from one...
1 hour ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar's acting in 'Parizaad' captivates heart of Indian actress Sonam Bajwa

As actor Ahmed Ali Akbar gained immense appreciation after his stellar performance...
2 hours ago
Rihanna reveals her baby bump for the fans

Rihanna who will soon become a mother made sure to announce the...
9 hours ago
From Amar Khan to Kinza Hashmi : HOT and SIZZLING Dance Video that lit Social Media on Fire

Amar Khan Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lovely wedding celebrations have been...
9 hours ago
Sajal Aly to Aima Baig Dance Videos That Sets the Internet on Fire

Popular yet talented showbiz star Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire...
9 hours ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral, watch

Throwback when Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, swimming video went...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

imported sugar
7 mins ago
Sugar inquiry: Dr Rizwan confesses his ‘jewels’ lacked relevant experience

LAHORE: Director FIA Lahore and head of sugar investigation team DIG Dr...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
12 mins ago
Latest Nagaland State Lottery Sambad on, 3rd feb 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result held today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on 3rd...
BTS Jimin
13 mins ago
BTS star Jimin is ‘recovering well’ after appendicitis surgery

BTS member Jimin, who recently had appendicitis surgery and contracted the novel...
15 mins ago
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says security operation underway in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that a security operation...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600