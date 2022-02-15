Georgina Rodriguez give fans a glimpse of her special Valentine’s Day
Legendary Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrated Valentine’s Day to its fullest.
Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with the famous athlete, has received a hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine’s Day.
“May we not lack love to feel alive unconditional love,” she captioned alongside a series of old and new pictures.
In the first photo, fans spot handmade cards from twin Mateo, Eva and youngest daughter Alana with glitter decorations. The other picture showed a rose bouquet supposedly delivered to her by her soccer player boyfriend.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Ronaldo’s girlfriend narrates her life story with Netflix documentary
Sharing further glimpses of her special day from Manchester, she also posted PDA-filled pictures with Ronaldo and left fans awestruck.
The Portuguese striker has been with Rodriguez since 2017 and the couple has a daughter together.
he dated Russian model Irina Shayk for nearly five years until January 2015, when their break-up was described as “like a death” in the family by his sister Elma.
Ronaldo was linked to a number of women after that, but it became apparent a few years ago that Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez is officially the Portugal captain’s partner.
This relationship is clearly the most serious as Georgina recently gave birth to a baby girl – and the Juventus star’s fourth child.
The two have both made clear they are in love, and Georgina even spelt it out on Instagram.
Download BOL News App for latest news